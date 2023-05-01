PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its holdings in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,237 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 15,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $31,457.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder John Giampetroni bought 3,674,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $9,407,992.32. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,471,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,048,302.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 15,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $31,457.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,520.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,743 shares of company stock valued at $114,589 in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLBY Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $1.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $122.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 104.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on PLBY Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Further Reading

