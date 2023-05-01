Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Pool by 335.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 112,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,749,000 after buying an additional 86,517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Pool by 50.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,373,000 after buying an additional 82,140 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Pool in the first quarter valued at about $32,873,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 21.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 308,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,213,000 after buying an additional 54,439 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 562.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,235,000 after buying an additional 53,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $351.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $343.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.20.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

