Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Portland General Electric Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE:POR opened at $50.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.60 million. Research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.62%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

See Also

