PRA Group (PRAA) to Release Earnings on Monday

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect PRA Group to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $222.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.13 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect PRA Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $36.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $43.34.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PRA Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PRA Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 113,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $425,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 103,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 113,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,276.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $670,400 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

