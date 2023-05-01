Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) PT Lowered to C$120.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.63.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Price Performance

PDS stock opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.97. The company has a market capitalization of $682.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.38. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($1.71). Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $376.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 599.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.