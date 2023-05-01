Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) PT Raised to C$125.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.63.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of PDS stock opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $87.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $376.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $3,499,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

