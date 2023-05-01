Private Portfolio Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
AMZN opened at $105.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 251.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
