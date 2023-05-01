PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Truist Financial

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRCT. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.83.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.56. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $23.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 115.53% and a negative return on equity of 43.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,715.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $272,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $772,593.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,715.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,196. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter worth $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after buying an additional 31,486 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.