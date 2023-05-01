ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 256 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $156.33 on Monday. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $94.39 and a one year high of $206.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.06. Encore Wire had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.96 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

