ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 6,467 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. State Street Corp grew its position in Alight by 616.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,799,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alight by 500.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,138,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,604,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,903 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 594.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,960,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the first quarter worth about $21,890,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Alight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alight

In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Alight Price Performance

Alight stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $10.19.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.38 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Alight

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.