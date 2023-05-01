ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FYBR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FYBR. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $16,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,455,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,056,235.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 1,958,214 shares of company stock valued at $42,872,828 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.39. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

See Also

