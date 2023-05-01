ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 893.2% in the third quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 467,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 420,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 122.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 289,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 159,607 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 82.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

DADA stock opened at $6.06 on Monday. Dada Nexus Limited has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $377.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

