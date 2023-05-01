ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,644 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $101,464.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $101,464.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $237,626.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,360 shares in the company, valued at $11,037,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,729. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Price Performance

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $47.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.98. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $208.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

