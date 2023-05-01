ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $21.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Columbia Banking System Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.