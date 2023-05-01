ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 10.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kennametal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Kennametal Stock Performance

NYSE KMT opened at $25.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.37.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Kennametal Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.