ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,037 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $253,590.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THS stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 0.44.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

