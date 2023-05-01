ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,951 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 41,199 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REZI. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.95. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resideo Technologies

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $64,941.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $64,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $274,066.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies



Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Further Reading

