ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 599 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MATX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Matson by 754.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after buying an additional 196,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after buying an additional 153,723 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 109.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after buying an additional 149,444 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Matson by 79.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 294,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,103,000 after buying an additional 130,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Matson by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,890,000 after buying an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Activity at Matson

Matson Stock Up 6.3 %

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga purchased 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,046.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MATX stock opened at $68.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.79.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Matson had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.