ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 139,845 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Splunk by 7,606.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,853 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,450,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Splunk by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,913,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $670,316,000 after buying an additional 548,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $86.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.36. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $127.57. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

