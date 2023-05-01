ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,719 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $84.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.85. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $90.53.

Insider Activity

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,275.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,275.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,407.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,900 shares of company stock worth $6,234,778 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

Featured Stories

