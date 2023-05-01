ProShare Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $669,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,193.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $669,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,193.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $49,325.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,454.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,118 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE CLH opened at $145.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.38. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $146.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.30.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading

