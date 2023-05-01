ProShare Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,930,813 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $255,582,000 after acquiring an additional 49,373 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Perficient by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,347,413 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $148,336,000 after acquiring an additional 75,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Perficient by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,049 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $73,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,950 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 925,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $60,170,000 after acquiring an additional 102,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 557,863 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $36,273,000 after acquiring an additional 104,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $64.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.72. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $110.28.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $715,077.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,668,129.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRFT. National Alliance Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

