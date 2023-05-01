ProShare Advisors LLC Has $379,000 Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 226.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 210.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 46.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $96.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $113.95.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Woodward from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.20.

Woodward Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.