ProShare Advisors LLC Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PACB. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,393,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 589,320 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 583.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 453,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 387,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

PACB stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.73% and a negative net margin of 244.93%. The business had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PACB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $47,877.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $47,877.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $67,114.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,493 shares of company stock valued at $124,307. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.