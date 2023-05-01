ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,027,000 after purchasing an additional 269,339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,236,000 after purchasing an additional 94,603 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,000,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Cactus by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,703,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,605,000 after buying an additional 253,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cactus by 334.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,430,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,993,000 after buying an additional 1,101,513 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $142,772.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,021.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WHD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $40.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $58.30.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $187.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.35 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 18.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

