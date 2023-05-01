ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,841 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 29.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 13.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Insider Activity

EXTR opened at $17.78 on Monday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

In other news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,633,824.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.