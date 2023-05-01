ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 518 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,555 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Popular by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,856,000 after acquiring an additional 816,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Popular by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,787,000 after acquiring an additional 262,172 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Popular by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 883,818 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Popular by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 817,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,943,000 after acquiring an additional 57,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Popular by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 625,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Popular in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Popular Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Popular stock opened at $60.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.81. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $83.64.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.66 million. Popular had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 29.29%. Popular’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 15.44%.

About Popular

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.