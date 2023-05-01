ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 396 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUVA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,571,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,674,000 after purchasing an additional 386,996 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 536.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 338,609 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 22.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after acquiring an additional 192,295 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter worth $7,332,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,414,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $237,188,000 after acquiring an additional 100,467 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $57.72 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.77.

NuVasive Stock Performance

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $43.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.71. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $59.06.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $305.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

