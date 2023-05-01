ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,152 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 5,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period.

Shares of UCO opened at $26.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $55.69.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

