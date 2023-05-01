Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 32,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 47,388 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 85,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 32,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PB opened at $62.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.34. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.25 and a twelve month high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at $12,761,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

