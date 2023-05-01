Pzena Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,914,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $256,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $138.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

