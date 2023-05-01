Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Issued By HC Wainwright

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report issued on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ekso Bionics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ekso Bionics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 124,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

