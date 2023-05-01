Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BellRing Brands in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for BellRing Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $35.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 610.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,599,000 after buying an additional 915,857 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

