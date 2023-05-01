Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Cut by Analyst

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BJRI. CL King boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of BJRI opened at $32.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.28. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $765.67 million, a PE ratio of 125.16, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

