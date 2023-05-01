Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Upgraded at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays upgraded Ralph Lauren from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Ralph Lauren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.57.

NYSE:RL opened at $114.79 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $128.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 40.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

