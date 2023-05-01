Regal Wealth Group Inc. Acquires 713 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,312 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.6% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $169.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.99. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

