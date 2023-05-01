Rimini Street (RMNI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Rimini Street has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.24 million. On average, analysts expect Rimini Street to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rimini Street Stock Up 1.4 %

RMNI stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. Rimini Street has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.15 million, a PE ratio of -124.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Rimini Street

In related news, EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 25,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,733 shares in the company, valued at $356,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 800,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $3,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,496,509 shares in the company, valued at $43,035,686.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 855,607 shares of company stock worth $3,540,455 over the last 90 days. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Rimini Street by 231.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the first quarter worth $49,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Rimini Street by 542.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the second quarter worth $94,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

See Also

