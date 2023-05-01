Rover Group (ROVR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Rover Group to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Rover Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rover Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $4.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $838.23 million, a P/E ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.55. Rover Group has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $6.52.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rover Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 135.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,002,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,978 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Rover Group by 3,225.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,480,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rover Group by 304.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,972 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rover Group by 3,841.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 750,277 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Rover Group by 398.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 790,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 632,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

