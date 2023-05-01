Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sabre by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

Sabre Stock Up 2.6 %

SABR opened at $4.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $631.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

