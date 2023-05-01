Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $275.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated an underperform rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.74.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $240.32 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $241.68. The stock has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

