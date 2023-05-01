Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Price Target Lowered to $3.90 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.20 to $3.90 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.73.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.08. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 172.76%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 22,026 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 903,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 39,107 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

See Also

