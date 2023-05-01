Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Cut to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Sanofi Stock Down 4.4 %

SNY stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01. The stock has a market cap of $135.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 21.34%. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after buying an additional 105,046 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

