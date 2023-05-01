Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 55.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,596 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Sanofi by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 348,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 39.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $53.65 on Monday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.01. The company has a market capitalization of $135.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 21.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.377 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.