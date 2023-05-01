Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 567.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 9,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $47.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

