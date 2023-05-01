Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHC. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,377,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,471,000 after purchasing an additional 93,473 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,704,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,212,000 after buying an additional 217,483 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1,297.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,040,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after buying an additional 1,894,129 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,010,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,031,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 992,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,541,000 after acquiring an additional 105,675 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHC opened at $34.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.42. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

