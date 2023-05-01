Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $53.54 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $59.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.65.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

