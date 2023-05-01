Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Stock Position Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,971,000 after purchasing an additional 825,670 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3,897.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 98,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after acquiring an additional 94,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SAIC opened at $102.03 on Monday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $117.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.92 and its 200-day moving average is $106.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Science Applications International news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,623. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.