SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 4,426 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 256.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.92.

Visteon Price Performance

NASDAQ VC opened at $140.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $94.29 and a 12-month high of $171.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.78.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.15). Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.96 million. Analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $325,970.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,416.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.