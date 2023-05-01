SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. KGI Securities raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

DELL opened at $43.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.53. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $52.60.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.