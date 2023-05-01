SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,780 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $586,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $2,175,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $20.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.06. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $26.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $264.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 27.92%. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.25%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,398.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FFBC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

